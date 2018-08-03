Head to Head Analysis: Steris (STE) and MSA Safety (MSA)

Steris (NYSE: STE) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Steris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Steris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Steris and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steris 11.10% 11.55% 6.93% MSA Safety 4.94% 27.00% 10.15%

Dividends

Steris pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MSA Safety pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Steris pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSA Safety pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Steris has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and MSA Safety has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years. MSA Safety is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Steris has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steris and MSA Safety’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steris $2.62 billion 3.76 $290.91 million $4.15 28.05 MSA Safety $1.20 billion 3.18 $26.02 million $3.87 25.56

Steris has higher revenue and earnings than MSA Safety. MSA Safety is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Steris and MSA Safety, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steris 0 1 3 0 2.75 MSA Safety 0 1 2 0 2.67

Steris currently has a consensus price target of $80.25, suggesting a potential downside of 31.06%. MSA Safety has a consensus price target of $104.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Given MSA Safety’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than Steris.

Summary

Steris beats MSA Safety on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions. It also provides capital equipment install, maintain, upgrade, repair, and troubleshoot services. This segment provides its products and services to acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and GI clinics. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions and managed services, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced sterile processing services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier products, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide and hydrogen peroxide; and laboratory testing services. It operates a network of approximately 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Derby, the United Kingdom.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, fall arrest equipment, lanyards, and lifelines. In addition, the company offers respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

