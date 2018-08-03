Head to Head Analysis: Navigant Consulting (NCI) vs. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (CIFS)

Navigant Consulting (NYSE: NCI) and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Navigant Consulting and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigant Consulting 7.29% 7.95% 4.91% China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs N/A N/A N/A

92.8% of Navigant Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Navigant Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navigant Consulting and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigant Consulting $1.03 billion 1.08 $74.95 million $1.09 22.72 China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs $25.12 million 12.46 $24.04 million N/A N/A

Navigant Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Navigant Consulting and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigant Consulting 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navigant Consulting currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Navigant Consulting’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Navigant Consulting is more favorable than China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs.

Summary

Navigant Consulting beats China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. This segment helps clients respond to market legislative changes, such as the shift to an outcome and value-based reimbursements model, ongoing industry consolidation and reorganization, Medicaid expansion, the implementation of a new electronic health records system, and product planning and commercialization expertise. The Energy segment provides advisory services to utilities, governmental agencies, manufacturers, and investors. This segment offers its clients with advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response, and grid modernization, as well as various benchmarking and research services. The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative, and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry, including financial and insurance institutions. This segment also offers anti-corruption solutions and anti-money laundering consulting, litigation support, and tax compliance and valuation services. The Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology segment provides professional services, including accounting, regulatory, construction, and computer forensic, as well as valuation and economic analysis. Navigant Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

