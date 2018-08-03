Head to Head Analysis: Clearfield (CLFD) & Avaya (AVYA)

Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Clearfield alerts:

This table compares Clearfield and Avaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 4.96% 7.14% 6.72% Avaya N/A N/A N/A

31.1% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Avaya shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Clearfield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearfield and Avaya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $73.95 million 2.46 $3.84 million $0.28 46.96 Avaya $3.27 billion 0.68 -$182.00 million N/A N/A

Clearfield has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avaya.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clearfield and Avaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avaya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clearfield presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.07%. Avaya has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. Given Avaya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avaya is more favorable than Clearfield.

Summary

Clearfield beats Avaya on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.