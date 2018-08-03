HCP (HCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

HCP (NYSE:HCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.94 million. HCP had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. HCP updated its FY18 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

HCP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.46. 3,387,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. HCP has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Get HCP alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. HCP’s payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

In other HCP news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. bought 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HCP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.02 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.