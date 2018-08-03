HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Enphase Energy opened at $5.70 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. The firm has a market cap of $576.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.54. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

