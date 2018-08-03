HC Wainwright Analysts Give Great Panther Silver (GPL) a $2.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial set a $2.00 target price on Great Panther Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Get Great Panther Silver alerts:

Great Panther Silver traded down $0.03, hitting $1.08, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 478,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,765. Great Panther Silver has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Great Panther Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Panther Silver by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Great Panther Silver by 6.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,367,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Great Panther Silver by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,363,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 280,883 shares in the last quarter.

Great Panther Silver Company Profile

Great Panther Silver Limited operates as a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The company also explores for gold, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its exploration properties include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.