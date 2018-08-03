HC Wainwright Analysts Give CytoDyn (CYDY) a $2.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CYDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytoDyn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytoDyn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYDY opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.28. CytoDyn has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. sell-side analysts anticipate that CytoDyn will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product under development for HIV infection include PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

