Hawkins (HWKN) Announces Earnings Results

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hawkins had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of Hawkins traded up $0.45, hitting $41.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 45,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $383.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick H. Hawkins bought 15,085 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $516,208.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp bought 1,500 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,193.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $780,698. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

