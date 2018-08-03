Hawkins (HWKN) Announces Earnings Results

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hawkins had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter.
Shares of Hawkins traded up $0.45, hitting $41.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 45,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $383.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, CEO Patrick H. Hawkins bought 15,085 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $516,208.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp bought 1,500 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,193.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $780,698. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.