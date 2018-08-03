Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Duerr (DUE) a €45.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, equinet set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.56 ($101.83).

Duerr opened at €36.13 ($42.51) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Duerr has a twelve month low of €76.69 ($90.22) and a twelve month high of €120.55 ($141.82).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

