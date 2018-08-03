Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Krones (KRN) a €115.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRN. Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, equinet set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €112.27 ($132.08).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR:KRN opened at €104.60 ($123.06) on Tuesday. Krones has a 1-year low of €98.70 ($116.12) and a 1-year high of €121.25 ($142.65).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.