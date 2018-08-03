Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $54,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,359,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,343 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of Hasbro opened at $98.66 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Hasbro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,006,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,077.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $2,093,035.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,549.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

