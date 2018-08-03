Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $260,000 in TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $474,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 116,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $3,732,000. 40.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Equity Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 34,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $888,510.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,970,622 shares of company stock valued at $106,092,725 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of TPI Composites opened at $31.63 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.