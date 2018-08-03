Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $251,000 in Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Stock

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $1,618,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 14,381.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 25,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $41.80.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.56%. equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Richard A. Baughman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.