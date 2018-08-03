Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $32.77 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 591,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $32,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,526,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,967,000 after buying an additional 179,969 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,250,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,565,000 after buying an additional 1,103,390 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 255,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

