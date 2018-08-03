Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 33,136 Liberty Tax Inc (TAX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tax Inc (NASDAQ:TAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. owned 0.26% of Liberty Tax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAX. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tax during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tax by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 958,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 172,030 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tax during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tax by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Tax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director John T. Hewitt sold 1,946,665 shares of Liberty Tax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $16,935,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Liberty Tax opened at $9.20 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Liberty Tax Inc has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Liberty Tax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products, refund-based loans, and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

