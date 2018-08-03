Harris (HRS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harris (NYSE:HRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Harris reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein both the top line and the bottom line surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Harris' revenue generating capabilities are buoyed by the possibility of greater military spending by the United States, owing to tensions with North Korea and Iran. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. In addition, Harris offered a bullish guidance for fiscal 2019 owing to its impressive performance in fiscal 2018 and benefits from the new tax law. However, increasing cost of operations is likely to contract the profitability of the company in the near term. Gross margin has decreased considerably over the past few fiscals. This erodes the growth potential of Harris to some extent. The company is also trading at a premium on EV/EBITDA basis. Moreover, its high leverage acts as a deterrent for some investors.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRS. Citigroup upped their price target on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Harris from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Shares of NYSE:HRS traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.27. 2,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Harris has a 12-month low of $115.95 and a 12-month high of $170.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Harris had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Harris will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harris by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Harris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Harris by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

