Harmonic (HLIT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of Harmonic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.31.

Harmonic traded down $0.10, hitting $5.15, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 624,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,254. The stock has a market cap of $404.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.70. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Kvamme purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 758,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,011.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 90,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

