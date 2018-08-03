Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Monday, May 7th. equinet set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €111.68 ($131.38).

Shares of Hannover Re opened at €114.50 ($134.71) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

