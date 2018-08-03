Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands traded up $0.22, hitting $25.30, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $368.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.33.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.