Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

Media headlines about Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Halozyme Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.5148439096741 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics traded down $0.03, hitting $17.14, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,074. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 103,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,799,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,700,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 53,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $927,776.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,771,807.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,553 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

