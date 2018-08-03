Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 4,100 Shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the second quarter worth $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 74.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $122,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock opened at $56.69 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.10%.

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

