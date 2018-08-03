Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires Shares of 6,145 Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $3,042,083,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $25,280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $16,429,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $10,031,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $6,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA opened at $26.11 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $18.14 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

