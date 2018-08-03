Halcon Resources (HK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halcon Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stephens set a $10.00 price objective on Halcon Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Halcon Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Halcon Resources traded down $0.16, reaching $4.04, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,848. Halcon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $604.93 million, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 135.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Halcon Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halcon Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Halcon Resources by 57.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halcon Resources by 163.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,142,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,887 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in Halcon Resources by 48.4% during the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,619,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 854,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Halcon Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,570,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

