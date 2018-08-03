Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,627,000 after purchasing an additional 253,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 1,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,646,000 after purchasing an additional 196,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Haemonetics by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after purchasing an additional 401,164 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $458,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $616,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,700. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAE stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.99. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $233.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.