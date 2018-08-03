Habit Restaurants (HABT) PT Raised to $15.00

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating on The Habit Restaurants (HABT) and raise our price target to $15, from $12, following news of HABT’s triple-beat 2Q18 (June) results and increase in 2018 guidance.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HABT. BidaskClub raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Habit Restaurants from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 868,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,305. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $324.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

