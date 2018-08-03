Habit Restaurants’ (HABT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HABT. TheStreet upgraded Habit Restaurants from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Habit Restaurants from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.
NASDAQ:HABT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 868,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,305. Habit Restaurants has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $324.31 million, a P/E ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.73.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HABT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,410,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
