Habit Restaurants’ (HABT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HABT. TheStreet upgraded Habit Restaurants from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Habit Restaurants from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:HABT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 868,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,305. Habit Restaurants has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $324.31 million, a P/E ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. research analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HABT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,410,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.