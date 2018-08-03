Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,290,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,325 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,859,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,099,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $28,876,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of RBA opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.56 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $203,408.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $112,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,107 shares of company stock worth $392,708. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

