Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,250,594 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,250,594 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,138,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 867.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 163,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 278,946 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers opened at $2.13 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.