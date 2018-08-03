Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $264,000 in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Genomic Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Genomic Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Genomic Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Genomic Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $272,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $380,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,303. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Genomic Health from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

NASDAQ GHDX opened at $54.45 on Friday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

