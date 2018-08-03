GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $2.52 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 32,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 238,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.37.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

