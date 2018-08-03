GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 203.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.6% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 11,649,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,972,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 27.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,582,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,240 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,021,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 147,715 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,464,000. Finally, Engadine Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 18.0% in the second quarter. Engadine Partners LLP now owns 2,906,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,486,000 after purchasing an additional 443,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S opened at $21.35 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. equities analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

