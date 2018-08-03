Great Panther Silver (GPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Panther Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 million.

Shares of Great Panther Silver traded down $0.03, reaching $1.08, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 18,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,478. Great Panther Silver has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

GPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded Great Panther Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Great Panther Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Great Panther Silver Limited operates as a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The company also explores for gold, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its exploration properties include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada.

