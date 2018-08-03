Granite Construction (GVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of Granite Construction opened at $53.75 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $563.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.77 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

