Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Chambers Street Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns and operates commercial real estate such as warehouse, logistics properties and office buildings. The Company’s properties are situated primarily in the United States and Europe. Chambers Street Properties is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Gramercy Property Trust traded up $0.03, hitting $27.41, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . 1,194,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,898. Gramercy Property Trust has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Gramercy Property Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.34 million. analysts expect that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

