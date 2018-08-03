Graham Co. (GHM) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Graham has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 138.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

GHM stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Graham has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.48 million, a P/E ratio of 136.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Graham had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GHM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

In related news, VP Alan E. Smith sold 6,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $173,512.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

