Golfcoin (GOLF) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded down 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Golfcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golfcoin has traded 32% lower against the dollar. Golfcoin has a market capitalization of $376,106.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Golfcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 1,725,737,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,685,737,328 coins. The official website for Golfcoin is golfcoin.biz . Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golf_coin

Golfcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golfcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

