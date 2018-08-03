Golden Star Resources (GSS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 1,299.50%.

Shares of GSS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 95,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,845. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Scotiabank set a $0.95 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.98.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

