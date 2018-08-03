Golden Star Resources (GSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.94

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 153622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.49.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$89.52 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 1,299.50%.

In related news, Director Samuel Theodorus Coetzer purchased 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,455.00.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

