Goldcorp (GG) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GG. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldcorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldcorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Goldcorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldcorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of GG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,425. Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Goldcorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 32.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,761,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772,041 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,461,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,712,000 after acquiring an additional 281,089 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,580,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,592,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,325,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,812,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 232.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,015,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

