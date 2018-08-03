Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 59.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,793 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes opened at $7.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 2.03. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $862.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.08 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.