Global Payments (GPN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments opened at $119.18 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.82 and a one year high of $121.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $712,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3,067.2% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.