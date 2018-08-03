Global Partners LP (GLP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Global Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 387.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 463.4%.

Shares of GLP stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $656.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.56. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

