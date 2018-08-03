Global Currency Reserve 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,942.00 (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $14,942.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00084497 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004444 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022301 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 104,418,820 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com . Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

