Glencore (GLEN) PT Set at GBX 410 by Cfra

Glencore (LON:GLEN) has been assigned a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target by analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.99) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.77) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective (down from GBX 410 ($5.39)) on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 419.65 ($5.51).

Glencore traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05), reaching GBX 316.55 ($4.16), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 19,966,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.48).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

