Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

GOOD stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,913. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 970.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 333,482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 166,520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $2,148,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 159 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

