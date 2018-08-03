Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.