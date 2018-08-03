Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Director Sells $3,892,500.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.93. 4,628,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,342. The firm has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.