Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 31.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the first quarter worth $308,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 652.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $25.53 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.