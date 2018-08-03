Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 7,243 Shares of Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Black Knight worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight opened at $53.05 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Black Knight to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Knight Equity restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

