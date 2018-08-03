Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 61,230 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 61,230 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.51% of CalAmp worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $911,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 901,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 186.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMP stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $801.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.91.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. CalAmp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other CalAmp news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 5,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 12,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $266,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

